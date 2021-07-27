Advertisement

Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured

Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have identified the police officer killed in Alabama on Tuesday morning as Marquis Moorer, WSFA reported.

Details about Moorer’s history with the Selma Police Department and age have not been released.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at Selma Square Apartments. Details about the incident were not released.

Jackson says Moore’s significant other, who has not been identified, was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Several agencies, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, are on the scene. A suspect is being sought but at this time, there are not any leads.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
1 dead after vehicle crash on Lake Mendota Drive

Latest News

Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join Southeastern Conference
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin Assembly to consider override of unemployment veto
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC announcement on updated mask guidelines expected soon
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
Rodgers arrives in Green Bay for start of training camp