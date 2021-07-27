Advertisement

Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held for newly built inclusive playground

Empty playground swing with children playing in the background concept for child protection, abduction or loneliness(KGNS)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Stoughton Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of a newly built inclusive playground.

The playground, located at Nordic Ridge Park in Stoughton, was designed to allow children with disabilities and development stages to play in the same space, City of Stoughton said.

The ceremony will take place at Nordic Ridge Park on Tuesday, August 3 at 5:00 p.m., followed by a National Night Out Event at 5:30 p.m. organized by the Stoughton Police Department.

The City built the playground using funds raised by a committee for inclusive play equipment, grant funds from the Wahlin Foundation and donations by Fosdals Home Bakery. The committee also assisted in the design of the playground, City of Stoughton said.

Nordic Ridge Park opened in 2018 and is home to Stoughton’s splash park.

