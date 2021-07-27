Rodgers arrives in Green Bay for start of training camp

(AP) - Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers’ first training-camp workout.

Rodgers was seen arriving at Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning, the day after NFL Network and ESPN had reported the reigning MVP was closing in on a deal that would keep him with the Packers this season.

The Packers open training camp Wednesday.

Rodgers hadn’t participated in organized team activities this spring – a change from his usual offseason routine – and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Packers and Rodgers have agreed to a deal in which the 2023 year in No. 12′s contract would be voided with no tags in the future.

That would give Rodgers freedom to play elsewhere after this season. Schefter says the two sides reached an agreement on terms over the weekend.

There is also reporting that Rodgers wants WR Randall Cobb to return to the Packers.

