Severe Storms & Dangerous Heat Possible Wednesday

First Alert Day Issued
Hot temperatures and strong/severe storms possible Wednesday.
Hot temperatures and strong/severe storms possible Wednesday.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple concerns are in the forecast we we move through the middle of the week. Soaring temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. This will create dangerous heat index values during the afternoon and evening hours which could lead to heat related illness. As that cold front approaches and moves through Wednesday afternoon and evening, showers and storms are expected to develop. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Heat Threat:

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to top out in the lower to middle 90s. Humidity levels are also expected to be in the oppressive category. The combination of these two things will produce heat index values into the upper 90s to lower 100s. The hottest temperatures are expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Heat exhaustion will be possible for those that can’t stay cool and hydrated. Be sure not to over exert yourself and check on those who may not have a way to stay cool.

Severe Storm Threat:

Showers and storms are likely to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is some question if this will be two lines or one main line after sunset. While timing issues need to be worked out, the threat will be there for gusty winds and large hail along with torrential rainfall.

FIRST ALERT: Keeping any eye on strong to severe storms over the next couple of days. Best chance looks to be late Wednesday.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, July 26, 2021

