Advertisement

Strong storms knock out power to thousands in Wisconsin

Storm damage in Algoma. July 26-27, 2021.
Storm damage in Algoma. July 26-27, 2021.(Staci Rush)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Strong storms moving through northern Wisconsin have left thousands of residents without power.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service power outage map, the areas hit the hardest include Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln and Langlade counties.

Crews were working to restore service to more than 28,000 customers Tuesday morning. About 12,000 customers were without power in Vilas County and more than 8,300 are without service in Oneida County.

There were no reports of widespread damage from the storms.

Storm damage in Algoma. July 26-27, 2021.
Storm damage in Algoma. July 26-27, 2021.(Staci Rush)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
1 dead after vehicle crash on Lake Mendota Drive

Latest News

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to high heat and humidity as well as the threat of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY
Hot temperatures and strong/severe storms possible Wednesday.
Severe Storms & Dangerous Heat Possible Wednesday
Severe Weather Threat Map - Wednesday
First Alert - Severe storms possible Wednesday night
First Alert - Severe storms possible Wednesday night