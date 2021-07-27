UW hospitals ranked #1 in Wisconsin for 10th consecutive year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” ranked University of Wisconsin Hospitals, including University Hospital and UW Health at the American Center, as #1 in Wisconsin for the 10th consecutive year.

According to UW Health, in addition to the overall ranking, seven University of Wisconsin medical and surgical specialties were ranked among the best in the nation: Ear Nose and Throat, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecology, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Orthopedics and Urology. Gynecology and Orthopedics were ranked top 15 in the nation. Cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, pulmonary and lung surgery were also rated as high-performing.

”As we reflect on 10 years as the top hospital in Wisconsin, I am proud of this milestone and equally excited about what the next 10 years will bring,” Alan Kaplan, MD, CEO of UW Health said. “We’ve overcome so much in the last year, and as we look to the future, UW Health will continue to set the standard on remarkable care, innovative practices and achieving a more equitable community.”

University of Wisconsin hospitals also received highest rating for procedures and conditions including abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, back surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

UW Hospital and Clinics and UW Health at The American Center are part of the UW Health system, which also includes American Family Children’s Hospital; the Carbone Cancer Center and six regional cancer centers; SwedishAmerican in Rockford and Belvidere, Illinois; the UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital, and an affiliation with UnityPoint Health-Meriter, according to UW Health.

