Vehicle crash leads to power outage, backup on Madison Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle crash on the West Beltline has caused power outages in the area between Todd Drive and Seminole Highway.

According to Dane County Dispatch, at approximately 3:20 p.m. the Madison Police Department received report of a crash on the 3400 block of the West Beltline.

Madison Police, the Madison Fire Department and a utility truck arrived on scene and found a vehicle flipped on its side.

Frontage Road is closed and the crash has caused backup on the West Beltline. Madison Gas and Electric expects power to return by 5:45 p.m. for the 389 customers who were affected by the outage.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.