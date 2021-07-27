Advertisement

Vehicle crash leads to power outage, backup on Madison Beltline

West Beltline crash leads to power outage, backup
West Beltline crash leads to power outage, backup(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle crash on the West Beltline has caused power outages in the area between Todd Drive and Seminole Highway.

According to Dane County Dispatch, at approximately 3:20 p.m. the Madison Police Department received report of a crash on the 3400 block of the West Beltline.

Madison Police, the Madison Fire Department and a utility truck arrived on scene and found a vehicle flipped on its side.

Frontage Road is closed and the crash has caused backup on the West Beltline. Madison Gas and Electric expects power to return by 5:45 p.m. for the 389 customers who were affected by the outage.

