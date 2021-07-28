4-course ‘Brinner’ tickets on sale; Proceeds combat hunger in Southern Wisconsin

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - One woman is going the extra mile to fight food insecurity in our area.

NBC15 sat down with Bluetree’s Katie Freeman to learn more about a breakfast-for-dinner event that will help families right here in southcentral Wisconsin.

On Sunday, August 8th, Tegria’s Bluetree will host Brinner at Four Winds Farm in Fitchburg from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to raise money and awareness to combat hunger.

The first Brinner was held back in 2013 and has since become an annual tradition. Though it’s typically held in November in conjunction with the Share Your Holidays campaign, Freeman says they are taking advantage of Wisconsin’s summer weather and holding the event outside.

Aside from yummy food, the event will also include a silent auction with items donated by partners like Rejuvenation Spa, Sugar River Pizza Verona, the Verona Area Community Theater, Kismet Books, Conscious Carnivore, One Barrel Brewing, and Wisconsin Distributors.

So, what’s on the menu? Check it out below. It includes southwest style devilled eggs, queso-crab stuffed bacon wrapped jalapenos, brisket tacos with pickled corn relish and Mexicali potato salad, and tres leches cake with peach and blueberry compote, among other items.

Brinner menu (Tegria, Bluetree)

Proceeds from the event will go towards Second Harvest and Badger Prairie Needs Network and can be purchased here. Tickets are available until Sunday, August 1 for $50.

