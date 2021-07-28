ALERT DAY - Moderate threat of severe weather late Wednesday - early Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. There will be two weather threats on Wednesday. The first will be the potential for dangerous heat. Heat index values could top 100 degrees Wednesday, especially for places west of Madison towards the Mississippi River. The focus will shift away from the heat and to the potential for severe weather Wednesday evening. The threat of severe weather continues to increase for southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Wednesday night’s threat of severe weather could be the greatest threat of severe weather for southern Wisconsin so far this year.

The first half of Wednesday will be hot and humid. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures expected to rise to near or just above 70 degrees, it is going to feel oppressive outside. Max feels-like temperatures or heat indices will be in the upper 90s, if not near or just above 100 degrees. Heat indices could top 100 degrees across the western counties in the NBC15 viewing area. This is where a HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to take heat precautions if you are going to spend a lot of time outside Wednesday afternoon: drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade and A/C from time to time.

All eyes will be on central and northern Wisconsin Wednesday evening. This is where a complex or a line of strong storms is expected to develop. These storms will drop from northwest to southeast across the area Wednesday night. The storms could start to impact the northern counties in the NBC15 viewing area as early as 8 p.m. The strongest storms could impact Madison between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The threat of severe weather will likely come to an end by 4 a.m.

The threat of severe weather Wednesday evening into Wednesday night has increased. There is now a MODERATE threat of severe weather for the northwestern corner of the NBC15 viewing area. This is a 4 out of 5 on the severe weather scale and the greatest threat level of severe weather that has been issued for Wisconsin this year. An ENHANCED threat of severe weather extends from La Crosse to Janesville. Madison is under an ENHANCED threat of severe weather, which is 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The threat of severe goes down for the southwestern corner of Wisconsin because there are still some questions on far to the southwest this line of storms will build Wednesday night. If the storms build further to the southwest, they could still pack a punch.

All types of severe weather will be possible Wednesday evening into Wednesday night: damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. With a line of storms expected, the main threat will likely be damaging wind gusts. There is a medium to high threat of damaging wind gusts for southern Wisconsin. There is even the potential for significant severe weather. These thunderstorms could produce wind gusts near or above 75 mph. Locally heavy rain will also be possible.

The storms and the threat of severe weather will be long gone by the time you wake up on Thursday. Thursday morning will still be warm and muggy. However, Thursday afternoon is not going to be nearly as hot or as humid. Highs will only be in the mid 80s. It is also going to feel much more comfortable outside Thursday afternoon from a humidity standpoint. The dew point temperature will be dropping throughout the day.

Friday is still looking like the pick day of the week to get outside. Highs on Friday will only be in the lower 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. The best part about Friday will be the comfortable humidity levels.

Saturday will be the warmer half of the weekend with a slight chance of rain. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. A cold front will pass through the area Saturday. This front will bring in a chance of a few rain showers and storms and knock our temperatures and humidity levels down. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 70s.

