Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week

GAUHATI, India (AP) — The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population in one week, exceeding the rates in countries with far greater resources.

The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, gave out the first doses to eligible adults in April. But it couldn’t finish for months because India halted exports to take care of rising demand at home.

It resumed vaccinations last week after it received over 900,000 doses donated by various countries.

Health experts say Bhutan’s small population helped, but the country also benefited from strong encouragement from top officials and an established cold chain storage system.

