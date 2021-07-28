Advertisement

Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week

This photograph provided by UNICEF shows monks from Paro's monastic body perform a ritual as 500,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan, July 12, 2021. The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday. (UNICEF via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAUHATI, India (AP) — The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population in one week, exceeding the rates in countries with far greater resources.

The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, gave out the first doses to eligible adults in April. But it couldn’t finish for months because India halted exports to take care of rising demand at home.

It resumed vaccinations last week after it received over 900,000 doses donated by various countries.

Health experts say Bhutan’s small population helped, but the country also benefited from strong encouragement from top officials and an established cold chain storage system.

