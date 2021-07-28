Bob Suter Memorial Classic to provide hockey equipment to youth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Each summer, The Madison Capitols partner with The Bob Suter Memorial Foundation to provide hockey equipment to local youth.

The fundraising goal is to donate 100 sets of ‘starter hockey kits’ to deserving families across the 10 local youth hockey organizations each year.

The classic will be held at the Capitol Ice Arena and consist of NHL, NCAA and USHL alumni competing against one another in a fun environment.

All net proceeds from the game are donated to the Bob Suter Memorial Foundation to assist with the donation effort.

