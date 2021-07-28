Advertisement

Chandler Halderson to head to trial

Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday in Dane County.
Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday in Dane County.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first steps are set in the homicide trial of a 23-year-old Dane County man accused of killing his father and lying to investigators about his parent’s disappearance.

On Wednesday, Chandler Halderson waived his preliminary hearing during an in-person appearance in a Dane Co. courtroom. The judge then proceeded to schedule the date for Halderson’s arraignment, during which he will formally enter a plea.

The 23-year-old Halderson will be due back in court at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13, the judge stated.

Chandler Halderson was arrested in connection with the death of his father, Bart Halderson, and faces a first-degree homicide charge, as well as charges of hiding and mutilating a corpse and giving false information on a kidnapped or missing person. Chandler Halderson’s mother, Krista Halderson, is still missing.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it was still processing the area of the Windsor family’s home and had not found any new evidence to report.

There is still no word yet from officials on the identity of remains found in the Town of Roxbury two weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
Heidi Bauer
48-year-old was last seen in Madison found safe
1 dead after vehicle crash on Lake Mendota Drive

Latest News

(Source: UW Health)
UW Health to host vaccine clinic with former UW football player Montee Ball
Rising sharply: Wisconsin nears 500 new COVID-19 cases per day average
ALERT DAY - Moderate threat of severe weather late Wednesday - early Wednesday night
Suspect in Little Wolf River tubing shooting surrenders