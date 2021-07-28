Advertisement

Court nixes new trial for ‘Making a Murderer’ subject Avery

Steven Avery listened to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in...
Steven Avery listened to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis. (Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeal has rejected a request by “Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery for a new trial.

Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach.

The case was the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey.

Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner asked the court to consider claims ranging from insufficient scientific evidence to ineffective trial counsel. But the appellate court on Wednesday denied her request.

Avery’s earlier appeals were also denied.

