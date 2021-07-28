Advertisement

Grant Co. officials search for 30-year-old man last seen 2 weeks ago

Grant County officials are searching to find Daniel McLean.
Grant County officials are searching to find Daniel McLean.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County officials are looking for a 30-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in two weeks, and Platteville was his last known location.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media around 4 p.m. that Daniel T. McLean has not been seen or heard from by his family. Authorities say there is a concern for his wellbeing.

The sheriff’s office said he was last seen in the Platteville area, but he was also staying with family in the Muscoda area.

Anyone with information on where McLean is should call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

