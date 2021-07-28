Janesville hospital volunteer celebrates 101st birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who has volunteered over 1500 hours at a Janesville hospital celebrated his 101st birthday Wednesday.

Sal Perce regularly spends his Wednesday mornings greeting visitors at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Janesville.

“I like being here and talking to everyone – I’m really glad to be back,” he said. Volunteers were able to come back to the hospital in-person last month after the COVID-19 pandemic had shut things down for awhile.

The hospital staff say they threw a surprise party for Perce Wednesday morning, with SSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation Executive Director Dona Hohensee saying they wanted to celebrate him.

“We are so thankful to have Sal as part of our volunteer team and wish him the happiest of birthdays,” said Hohensee.

Perce is originally from Cicero, Illinois and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He started to volunteer at the hospital in 2013 and has been there ever since.

Sal credits his long life to his caring doctors and having a “small glass of red wine every night,” the hospital said.

