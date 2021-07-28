Advertisement

MPD: One man killed in Madison stabbing

MPD says the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
MPD says the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near Brittingham Park Tuesday night.

MPD says around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 700 block of Braxton Place for a person who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. After first responders performing live-saving measures, he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say they have a suspect in custody and do not believe there is a danger to the public at this time.

This is an on-going investigation.

