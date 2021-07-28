Madison police stepped-up speed enforcement returns to Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department’s targeted crackdowns on speeding returned to the Beltline on Tuesday evening as officers stopped more than two dozen drivers, a majority of whom were allegedly going well over the speed limit.

Officers camped out near the Whitney Way interchange between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., looking for speeders and people driving dangerously. In that time, they stopped 29 vehicles for speeding.

In its report Wednesday, the police department noted more than half of the vehicles were going at least 20 mph over the 55-mph speed limit. Two of vehicles were clocked pushing triple-digit speeds, at 95 mph and 93 mph.

This is the second time since MPD stepped up traffic enforcement efforts that officers focused on the Beltline, at least among the instances for which it has revealed results. Multiple enhanced enforcement patrols have been conducted along E. Washington Ave. in recent weeks, where several deadly crashes have occurred.

Madison police have also indicated officers either have conducted or are scheduled to conduct extra patrols on Stoughton Rd., Hwy. 30, Johnson/Gorham St., and University Ave.

The increased efforts are being done in conjunction with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and is being paid for with a grant from Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.