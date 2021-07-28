Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers acquire Eduardo Escobar from Arizona Diamondbacks

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday that it had acquired infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The team was able to get Escobar in exchange for outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Alberto Ciprian.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said they were excited to add Escobar to the team.

“His veteran presence, offensive ability and positional versatility will be a benefit as we continue our push for a playoff berth and postseason run,” said Stearns.

The 32-year-old infielder was selected to his first All-Star Game with Arizona this season, as well as batted .246 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI in 98 games.

