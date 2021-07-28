Advertisement

Milwaukee council approves settlement with ousted chief

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales (Souce: Fox6)
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales (Souce: Fox6)(NBC15)
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee and its former police chief could finally part ways after a lengthy legal battle.

The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday to approve a $627,000 settlement with Alfonso Morales over his demotion last year.

A federal lawsuit by the former chief over his ouster would  be dropped as part of the agreement. Morales has 21 days to sign off on the negotiated deal.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, a citizen panel, unanimously voted to remove Morales as chief last August claiming he failed to fulfill a list of directives.

A judge reversed the commission’s decision, which had prompted Morales to retire and sue.

Morales is one of four finalists for the Fitchburg Police Department chief’s position, Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson confirmed Tuesday. The City will interview all four finalists next week and then the Police and Fire Commission will determine who they would like to offer the position to.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
1 dead after vehicle crash on Lake Mendota Drive

Latest News

A crime investigation.
Wisconsin man convicted after DNA helped unlock ’76 slayings
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Special session on Wisconsin school spending ends without increases
Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson set to appear in court Wednesday
Mother who neglected medical treatment for fatally injured son sentenced