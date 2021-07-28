Advertisement

Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family.

Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court before receiving his sentence Tuesday that he wasn’t asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up.

The 44-year-old Stokes said he couldn’t explain why he killed his family members and that he must have a lot of hate. Killed were 41-year-old Teresa Thomas and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas.

Two others related to Stokes were also killed, 19-year-old Marcus Stokes and 17-year-old Lakeitha Stokes.

