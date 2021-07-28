Mother-daughter open popcorn shop in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A new business is now open in Baraboo and it’s the perfect fit for a city known for the circus.

Lisa and Emily Caflisch, mother and daughter co-owners, recently opened Baraboo Popcorn Company in downtown Baraboo.

Lisa Caflisch says the idea popped into her head one day and from there the pair ran with it.

“It’s more work than one person can possibly do,” said Lisa Caflisch. “It is work, but it is fun.”

Emily Caflisch says the pandemic made her reassess her own career goals and want to prioritize spending more time with family.

“When you do something like this and you take a chance, you have to know what your why is,” said Emily Caflisch. “For me, it’s something fun to do with my mom.”

Since opening in mid-July, the shop has received overwhelming support from locals and tourists alike.

“The community has just been great here and the business community is wonderful,” said Lisa Caflisch.

Emily Caflisch says they’re already looking into ways to expand and form more popcorn partnerships with other business owners.

“A small business is a lifestyle and it’s a labor of love,” said Emily Caflisch. “We might need to upgrade and expand and figure out more ways to get more popcorn coming out of the popper.”

Both say their favorite part is figuring out what flavors are most popular.

The flavors range from Badger State classics like Ranch, Wisconsin Cheddar, and the Sconnie Mix to classics like Movie Theater, Caramel, and Kettle Corn.

The Caflisch family is looking forward to serving up salty and sweet snacks to new customers.

“This is our first go at something like this,” said Emily Caflisch. “We really had no idea what the response would be.”

