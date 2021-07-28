Advertisement

Narvaez, Anderson lead Brewers to 9-0 rout of Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez, left, playfully greets Avisail Garcia, who scored in the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez, left, playfully greets Avisail Garcia, who scored in the Brewers' five-run second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBIs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the first two innings to roll past the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Narvaez’s home run started a three-run first inning, and his two-run single highlighted a five-run second against Luis Oviedo, who was making his first major league start.

Anderson yielded three hits while striking out three and walking one.

He has won both starts against the Pirates this season, allowing one unearned run in 13 innings. He is 5-1 against them lifetime.

