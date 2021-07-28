Officers issue 1,000 warnings and citations along East Washington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New numbers from Madison Police Department reflect the increased enforcement along the city’s main corridors this summer.

East Washington Ave. is one of the most talked about locations.

With the extra patrol along this busy stretch, officers gave out a total of 1,000 citations and warnings to drivers in June and July.

“Right now, we’ve experienced more traffic fatalities than we have homicides,” Lt. Tony Fiore in MPD’s Traffic and emergency Management division said.

Fiore said officers continue to crack down on dangerous driving, especially along East Washington Ave.

“I was out here Friday and Saturday night, and I can tell you it feels like we’re starting to make a pretty good difference in driving behavior out here,” Fiore said.

Officers handed out 394 citations and warnings to drivers along the busy stretch in June and 606 in July. That’s more than half of the citations and warnings given out to drivers so far this year along that corridor.

The total number of citations and warnings in 2021 so far is 1,942.

It is also about a quarter of all citations and warnings throughout the city in the same time frame.

“And it’s not just enforcement alone, we’ve also had engineering solutions out here trying everything they can to get people to slow down,” Fiore said.

To assist with that slow down, the city reduced speeds along the avenue by 5 to 10 miles per hour last year.

“Someone going the actual speed limit will hit all of the green lights,” Alexandra Heinritz, Traffic Engineer for the City of Madison said.

Heinritz said Madison is looking to reconstruct certain intersections to make them safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Especially that Marquette intersection, we’re going to improve the lighting there and the crosswalks as well,” Heinritz said.

Heinritz says the city will continue to make safety changes each year, budget dependent.

“We take it seriously,” Fiore said.

Until they see results, Fiore says officers will do whatever they can to get their message to stick.

Madison police have 12 more special projects for increased enforcement scheduled for august just along East Washington Ave.

After the summer, MPD will reassess where their resources are needed the most throughout the city.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.