Randall Cobb tweets he’s returning to the Packers

Randall Cobb
Randall Cobb(Sports Illustrated)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - “I’m coming home!💚💛”

With those three (all-caps) words, along with a picture of himself in a Packers uniform, Randall Cobb appears to have confirmed his return to Green Bay.

On Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the team was trying to trade for the Houston Texan wide receiver (and old friend of Aaron Rodgers) as part of its efforts to cajole its superstar quarterback to return for this season.

Cobb, 30, was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played alongside Rodgers for eight seasons before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. The next year, he signed a three year deal with Houston.

Neither the Packers nor the Texans have confirmed the trade at this time.

