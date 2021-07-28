Randall Cobb tweets he’s returning to the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - “I’m coming home!💚💛”

With those three (all-caps) words, along with a picture of himself in a Packers uniform, Randall Cobb appears to have confirmed his return to Green Bay.

On Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the team was trying to trade for the Houston Texan wide receiver (and old friend of Aaron Rodgers) as part of its efforts to cajole its superstar quarterback to return for this season.

As the #Packers work to finalize QB Aaron Rodgers’ reworked contract, the trade of old friend & current #Texans WR Randall Cobb is also waiting to be finalized (with the cap in mind). All indications are both should happen, and that the Cobb trade was a specific Rodgers request. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021

Cobb, 30, was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played alongside Rodgers for eight seasons before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. The next year, he signed a three year deal with Houston.

Neither the Packers nor the Texans have confirmed the trade at this time.

