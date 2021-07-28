Rising sharply: Wisconsin nears 500 new COVID-19 cases per day average

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As local, state, and federal health officials scramble to issue guidance to combat the growing number of new COVID-19 cases, the average number of new cases across Wisconsin took another sharp upturn Tuesday and now sits just below 500 per day.

While the total number of new cases reported in the state Wednesday retreated from the previous day’s three-month high, that did not prevent the seven-day rolling average from jumping another 15 percent to 478 cases per day over the past week, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

DHS latest COVID-19 dashboard shows 792 new cases were reported statewide Wednesday. That total is down from the nearly 1,000 tallied a day earlier, however it is still higher than any other day since April.

The current rolling average stands in sharp contrast to three weeks earlier, when it was 84 cases a day. A look at DHS’ daily tracker shows the average increasing at rates not seen since Wisconsin was coming off its worst days of the pandemic.

The rush of new cases has also been associated with a sharp rise in the percentage of people testing positive, which has now reached 5.3 percent – a figure not seen since January, during a period when the percent-positive could reach into the double-digits.

In all, the new cases brought the overall total in the state to 619,040 since the pandemic began.

DHS only reported two new deaths from complications related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have died because of the virus to 7,433. New deaths have remained low during this latest surge in cases, however deaths tend to be a lagging indicator.

