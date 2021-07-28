Advertisement

Special session on Wisconsin school spending ends without increases

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a special session Tuesday directed by Gov. Tony Evers to talk about education, the governor says Wisconsin “kids deserve better.”

The governor stated that Legislature Republicans rejected over $500 million proposed for education, $400 million of which would have went toward K-12 education and $100 million toward higher education.

“It’s breathtaking, frankly, that Republicans had the chance to do the right thing, and do what’s best for our kids and they chose to play politics instead,” said Gov. Evers. “Republicans had time to go to Madison for another political stunt but couldn’t be bothered to even consider investing more money into our kids and our schools—that’s just wrong.”

According to the Associated Press, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Rep. Tyler August gathered and ended the special session in less than 30 seconds.

The Co-Chairs of the Joint Committee on Finance, State Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and State Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) said in a joint statement Monday that they stand by their budget decisions.

“Today’s special session call is nothing but political posturing,” they said. “Just a few weeks ago, Governor Evers supported the K-12 budget that Republicans put on his desk. We increased special education costs to the highest dollar levels ever and doubled investments in mental health. He had no choice but to accept it.”

Also on Tuesday, Wisconsin Assembly Republicans failed in an attempt to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a bill ending $300 a week in federal unemployment aid.

