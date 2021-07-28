Advertisement

Strong To Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night

Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Southwestern Wisconsin
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night.
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place Wednesday for dangerous heat and severe storms, but things get kicked off early Tuesday night with a separate round of storms. A cluster of storms is expected to develop through southwestern Minnesota and work it’s way into southern Wisconsin late Tuesday night. Confidence has increased that this line of storms has the potential to bring isolated to scattered severe storms.

FIRST ALERT: A cluster of storms developing in southeastern Minnesota will move into our area over the next couple of hours. Damaging winds and large hail are possible before the storms weaken.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southwestern Wisconsin including; Grant, Crawford, Vernon, and Richland counties until 2:00 AM. The main concerns with any storms that move in would be damaging winds and large hail. The best chance of any severe weather would be through southwestern Wisconsin with the storms weakening as they move south and eastward.

What: Isolated to scattered severe storms including damaging winds and large hail.

When: Tuesday night with the best chance bring 10:00 PM - 2:00 AM.

Where: Main area of concern is across southwestern Wisconsin.

A *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH* has been issued for Grant, Crawford, Vernon, and Richland counties until 2:00 AM. Strong to severe storms including damaging winds and hail are possible over the next couple of hours.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

