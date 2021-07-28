Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place Wednesday for dangerous heat and severe storms, but things get kicked off early Tuesday night with a separate round of storms. A cluster of storms is expected to develop through southwestern Minnesota and work it’s way into southern Wisconsin late Tuesday night. Confidence has increased that this line of storms has the potential to bring isolated to scattered severe storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southwestern Wisconsin including; Grant, Crawford, Vernon, and Richland counties until 2:00 AM. The main concerns with any storms that move in would be damaging winds and large hail. The best chance of any severe weather would be through southwestern Wisconsin with the storms weakening as they move south and eastward.

What: Isolated to scattered severe storms including damaging winds and large hail.

When: Tuesday night with the best chance bring 10:00 PM - 2:00 AM.

Where: Main area of concern is across southwestern Wisconsin.

