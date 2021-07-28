Advertisement

Suspect in Little Wolf River tubing shooting surrenders

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred during a weekend tubing trip in northern Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities.

Waupaca Co. Sheriff Tim Wilz confirmed Tuesday that Cornelius Dupree Russell turned himself in at the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office. Wilz told NBC15 News’ sister-station WBAY that he will send investigators to Green Bay to interview Russell. Currently, Russell is being held for an alleged probation violation.

The shooting, which sent one person to the hospital, happened late Sunday afternoon along the Little Wolf River. Wilz previously disclosed that a fight about a beer can that was being left as litter sparked a fight that led to the shooting.

“Apparently, they broke into an argument, and I just found out that the argument was over a floating can of beer,” Sheriff Wilz said. “The individual did not like the fact that he was littering and the subject and him got into an argument, where he pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the head.”

Following the confrontation, the shooter ran from the scene and investigators believe he was eventually picked up by someone in a vehicle. They had suspected he went to the Green Bay area and had been working with police there to locate Russell.

The victim, a 35-year-old Green Bay man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
Heidi Bauer
48-year-old was last seen in Madison found safe
1 dead after vehicle crash on Lake Mendota Drive

Latest News

ALERT DAY - Moderate threat of severe weather late Wednesday - early Wednesday night
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Madison police stepped-up speed enforcement returns to Beltline
Steven Avery listened to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in...
Court nixes new trial for ‘Making a Murderer’ subject Avery