Suspect in Little Wolf River tubing shooting surrenders

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred during a weekend tubing trip in northern Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities.

Waupaca Co. Sheriff Tim Wilz confirmed Tuesday that Cornelius Dupree Russell turned himself in at the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office. Wilz told NBC15 News’ sister-station WBAY that he will send investigators to Green Bay to interview Russell. Currently, Russell is being held for an alleged probation violation.

The shooting, which sent one person to the hospital, happened late Sunday afternoon along the Little Wolf River. Wilz previously disclosed that a fight about a beer can that was being left as litter sparked a fight that led to the shooting.

“Apparently, they broke into an argument, and I just found out that the argument was over a floating can of beer,” Sheriff Wilz said. “The individual did not like the fact that he was littering and the subject and him got into an argument, where he pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the head.”

Following the confrontation, the shooter ran from the scene and investigators believe he was eventually picked up by someone in a vehicle. They had suspected he went to the Green Bay area and had been working with police there to locate Russell.

The victim, a 35-year-old Green Bay man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

