Tracking a line of severe storms Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. There will be two weather threats on Wednesday. The first will be the potential for borderline dangerous heat. Heat index values could top 95 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The focus will shift away from the heat and to the potential of severe weather Wednesday evening. The threat of severe weather continues to increase for southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Wednesday night’s threat of severe weather could be the greatest threat of severe weather for southern Wisconsin so far this year.

First Alert Weather Day - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

A dissipating area of rain and storms over Iowa and Minnesota have thrown a heavy dose of clouds over southern Wisconsin. These clouds have the kept temperatures down a cross the area. The western half of the area is a little cooler than the eastern half because that is where the clouds are the thickest. The clouds will likely start to break up this afternoon. Despite the morning clouds, highs are still expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s. A few places could still hit 90 degrees. If the clouds linger longer than expected, Wednesday afternoon will not be as hot and highs will only be in the lower to mid 80s. With dew point temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, it is going to feel very muggy outside. If temperatures warm into the upper 80s, max heat indices could top 95 degrees Wednesday afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY continues for the western counties in the NBC15 viewing area until 9PM.

Heat Advisory - until Wednesday 9PM (WMTV NBC15)

Despite the clouds and rain Wednesday morning, there will still be a threat of severe weather Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. All eyes will be on central and northern Wisconsin Wednesday evening. This is where a complex or a line of strong storms is expected to develop. These storms will drop from northwest to southeast across the area Wednesday night. The storms could start to impact the northern counties in the NBC15 viewing area as early as 10 p.m. The strongest storms could impact Madison between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. The threat of severe weather will likely come to an end by 4 a.m.

Future Radar - Wednesday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Thursday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Thursday 4AM (WMTV NBC15)

The MODERATE threat of severe weather has been expanded to the southeast. The MODERATE threat of severe weather now extends from the Wisconsin Dells to south of Milwaukee and points north. This is the area that will be under the greatest threat of severe weather Wednesday evening through Wednesday night. This is also the area that will have the highest storm chances. A MODERATE threat of severe weather is 4 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The last time a MODERATE threat of severe weather was issued for Wisconsin was during the 2020 Iowa derecho. An ENHANCED threat of severe weather extends from La Crosse to Janesville. Madison is under an ENHANCED threat of severe weather, which is 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The threat of severe goes down for the southwestern corner of Wisconsin because there are still some questions on far to the southwest this line of storms will build Wednesday night. If the storms build further to the southwest, they could still pack a punch.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

All types of severe weather will be possible Wednesday evening into Wednesday night: damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. With a line of storms expected, the main threat will likely be damaging wind gusts. There is a medium to high threat of damaging wind gusts for southern Wisconsin. There is even the potential for significant severe weather. Some of the thunderstorms that develop will be stronger than a typical severe thunderstorm. These thunderstorms could produce wind gusts near or above 75 mph. If storms produce wind gusts this strong, widespread tree damage and power outages will be possible.

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

The storms and the threat of severe weather will be long gone by the time you wake up on Thursday. Thursday morning will still be warm and muggy. However, Thursday afternoon is not going to be nearly as hot or as humid. Highs will only be in the mid 80s. It is also going to feel much more comfortable outside Thursday afternoon from a humidity standpoint. The dew point temperature will be dropping throughout the day.

Friday is still looking like the pick day of the week to get outside. Highs on Friday will only be in the lower 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. The best part about Friday will be the comfortable humidity levels.

Saturday will be the warmer half of the weekend with a slight chance of rain. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. A cold front will pass through the area Saturday. This front will bring in a chance of a few rain showers and storms and knock our temperatures and humidity levels down. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 70s.

