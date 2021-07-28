UW Health to host vaccine clinic with former UW football player Montee Ball

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health and the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center are offering COVID-19 vaccines with the opportunity to meet former badger and NFL running back Montee Ball.

The Vaccination clinic is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 31 at Pen Park with the goal to increase vaccination rates in Dane Co. for African Americans.

According to a news release from UW-Health, there is a large gap among citizens in Dane Co. who have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccination rates being 63.3% for white people and 36.4% for black people.

No identification or registration is required and all vaccines are free. Anyone 18 or older can receive the two-shot Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who attend will get the opportunity to meet Montee Ball as well as get his new book detailing his experiences overcoming alcoholism, anxiety and depression. The event will also feature a free lunch, live music and free books from the Madison Public Library.

