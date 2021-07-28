Advertisement

Wisconsin man convicted after DNA helped unlock ’76 slayings

Published: Jul. 27, 2021
MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — An 84-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of murder in the 1976 shootings of a couple camping in a northeast Wisconsin park.

A jury in Marinette County returned verdicts soon after beginning deliberations in the trial of Raymand Vannieuwenhoven.

Their judgment wrapped up a case that grew cold over more than four decades until DNA technology led to an arrest.

Vannieuwenhoven was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys at McClintock Park.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

