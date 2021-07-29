Advertisement

41-year-old man killed after Iowa Co. crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning after a vehicle crash in Iowa County.

The Iowa County 911 Communications Center was alerted around 10:40 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 18, east of Edmund, near Sinbad Road. The department stated a vehicle driving westbound crossed the centerline of the road and struck a pickup truck.

UW Medflight took the driver of the pickup truck, a 60-year-old man, to a Madison hospital with serious injuries. A 15-year-old passenger in the truck was also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iowa County Coroner’s Office.

Dispatch noted US Highway 18 was closed for several hours while they investigated the crash. Authorities do not think speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the WI State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.

