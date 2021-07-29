Advertisement

BBB warns of severe storm cleanup, contractor scams

Scam Alert
Scam Alert
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of storm cleanup scams Thursday following severe weather that rolled through southern Wisconsin overnight.

The BBB explained “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors may look to take advantage of the damage caused.

While the BBB says not all storm chasers are scammers, they may not have the correct licensing for our area.

Here are some tips from the BBB to make sure that you don’t fall victim to these scams:

  • Contact your insurance company about specific policy coverage and recommended contractors.
  • Do your research on the contractor.
  • Resist high-pressure sales that could result in a hasty decision.
  • Be wary of door-to-door contractors and ask for identification.
  • Don’t sign over insurance checks to contractors.
  • Be wary regarding places you can’t see, such as allowing someone you do not know inspect your roof and other areas of your house.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

The Sun Prairie Excel Institute is focused on connecting with at-risk youth in the community.
Juvenile crime prevention program launches in Sun Prairie
The proposed changes would combine the comprehensive plan and zoning laws into one clear rule...
Madison looks to rezone along Williamson Street, clarify building height, rules for developers
Dock on Lake Waubesa hit by storms.
Evers declares statewide emergency after overnight storms
A Jefferson Co. home and vehicle are left damaged by the severe storms that roared through...
NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Jefferson Co. & Waukesha Co.