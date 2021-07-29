Bird electric scooters are coming to Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Electric scooters will be rolling into Beloit this week, the city announced Wednesday.

The City of Beloit stated that its City Council approved an ordinance to allow the use of e-scooters in June. Bird scooters will be available in Beloit starting Friday and users will need to download the app.

Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the new transportation option can provide benefits to the city.

“Scooters make for a useful way to bridge the gap between public transportation and a person’s home or work,” said Luther.

Riders pay to use the scooter per minute and must be 18 years of age or older to ride.

The City also explained that the scooters are geofenced, meaning they are limited to be ridden only around city limits. If it goes outside the City of Beloit, it will automatically slow down to 1 mph.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.