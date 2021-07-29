Advertisement

Celebrating Summer: Next up, New Glarus

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Friday this summer, the NBC15 News team will head out to a new city as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the team is headed to Village Park in New Glarus.

New Glarus Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bekah Stauffacher and New Glarus Brewing Co. Chief Operating Officer Drew Cochrane will join NBC15′s Maria Lisignoli and John Stofflet.

A band that has been playing in New Glarus for years will also speak to NBC15 and play at the park celebration.

Show us how you’re celebrating summer by submitting your pictures here.

Last week, John Stofflet and Maria Lisignoli made the trip out to Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens.

Past stops
Celebrating Summer in Janesville with Olympic tributes
Celebrating Summer: Darlington
Celebrating Summer: Beaver Dam
Celebrating Summer: Evansville
Celebrating Summer: Cambridge
Celebrating Summer: Baraboo

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
Heidi Bauer
48-year-old was last seen in Madison found safe

Latest News

Japanese culture in Janesville
Celebrating Summer in Janesville with Olympic tributes
Lafayette County Fair
Celebrating Summer: Darlington
John Stofflet paddles down the small rapids on the Pecatonica River in Darlington.
Exploring Wisconsin: John Stofflet paddles “The Pec” through Darlington
Beaver Dam
Celebrating Summer: Beaver Dam