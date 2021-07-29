City of Madison, MMSD solar array project breaks ground

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison officials celebrated the groundbreaking Thursday of an 8-megawatt solar array that will power City and Madison Metropolitan School District facilities.

Energy generated from the Hermsdorf Solar Field is expected to increase renewable energy use by the City to almost 20% and by 16% for the school district.

Jeff Keebler, MGE Chairman, President and CEO stated the partnership between the City and MMSD shows what can be accomplished when they work toward their goals.

“We are excited to break ground with our partners on another MGE project that will help bring locally generated, cost‐effective, carbon‐free energy to our electric grid,” said Keebler.

Both Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway and MMSD superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said they were excited and grateful for the project.

“By partnering with us to reduce the carbon footprint of our facilities and operations, MGE is helping us create a future with cleaner and operationally more efficient facilities for generations to come,” said Jenkins.

The City will use five megawatts, while the school district will use three. The solar array will consist of around 28,000 solar panels, which will cover about 53 acres of land in southeast Madison.

