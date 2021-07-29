Advertisement

Cooler & a Few Sprinkles this Weekend

After a stormy week, the weather pattern looks calmer this weekend. Showers and a few storms are possible late Saturday.
Sunshine is back this weekend. A few showers and storms are possible along a frontal boundary...
Sunshine is back this weekend. A few showers and storms are possible along a frontal boundary late Saturday.(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a stormy night across Wisconsin, pleasant and cooler weather moves in for the latter half of the week. Clean-up efforts take place under sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Although a few showers may graze western Wisconsin late Friday, a better chance of rain arrives late Saturday into early Sunday.

Temperatures fell into the lower 80s north of Madison Thursday afternoon. Cooler air continues to drift southward and will send lows back into the upper 50s tonight. A few clouds mix with sunshine for Friday while highs stay in the upper 70s. Meantime, a complex of showers & storms will move by to our West. Some cloud cover and a few showers may drift into SW Wisconsin late Friday.

The more widespread chance of rain holds off until late Saturday as a cold front drops south across Wisconsin. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible after midday. Highs will climb into the lower - mid 80s on Saturday and fall back into the upper 70s by Sunday.

High-pressure remains overhead through next week. Highs hover close to 80°F through next Thursday.

