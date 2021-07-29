CrossFit Games campers at Alliant Energy Center moved indoors ahead of potential severe weather

Advertisement

A line of strong and severe storms are expected to impact central and portions of southern Wisconsin.
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Athletes and spectators camping at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison for the CrossFit Games will stay overnight in the Coliseum as a precaution ahead of potential severe weather Wednesday night.

The Alliant Energy Center’s public information officer, JT Cestkowski, said there are roughly 100 people in trailers and tents at their Willow Island Venue. Cestkowski said those who do not make other hotel accommodations will be able to sleep on cots inside the facility’s large arena. Tents will be broken down and trailers locked up.

“We are constantly planning for all types of different scenarios, and one of the biggest ones is severe weather,” Cestkowski said. “We want to make sure first and foremost public safety is being taken into account.”

Cestkowski added there will be ample space inside the Coliseum, as it can seat more than 10,000 people.

“We worked with CrossFit in the decision making process. We are happy to have a building like the Coliseum that is not only iconic to the Dane Co. area, but can also be used as a resource,” he said.

The National Weather Service warned Wednesday those camping are most vulnerable in severe weather.

Representatives with the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) told NBC15 campers are advised to be aware of changing conditions, and to have a plan for when severe weather is expected. The DNR added each property does have emergency action plans in place as well as posted emergency contact information should they need it.

11am Update: Confidence in a widespread, damaging thunderstorm wind event continues to increase for tonight. A tent or...

Posted by US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

