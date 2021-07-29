Advertisement

Dane County offers COVID-19 testing as Delta variant surges

Woman receives COVID-19 test at PHMDC
Woman receives COVID-19 test at PHMDC(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Elise Romas
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy Center is no longer an option, but patients still have some choices for COVID-19 testing in Dane County.

There are still several public testing options in Dane county, and across the state.

Public Health Madison and Dane County still has a free public testing site at their 2230 South Park Street location.

There are also around 15 other local pharmacy locations and 30 additional sites in Dane County offering COVID-19 tests.

“We now know that the vaccine, while it may protect you from getting sick, it may not protect you from spreading it,” Ken Van Horn, Dir. of Testing at PHMDC said. “So, if you engaged in a high-risk activity, like a large indoor gathering it might be prudent to get tested afterwards to make sure you’re not exposed if you didn’t have a mask on.”

Local pharmacies are still offering covid vaccines.

You can also request an at-home covid-19 testing kit through the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services (DHS) website. Click here to be rerouted to that page.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell
National organization to honor fallen Dane Co. deputy
The proposed changes would combine the comprehensive plan and zoning laws into one clear rule...
Madison looks to rezone along Williamson Street, clarify building height, rules for developers
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
City of Madison, MMSD solar array project breaks ground
(WMTV)
3 Madison homes with unlocked doors burglarized