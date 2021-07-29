Dane County offers COVID-19 testing as Delta variant surges

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy Center is no longer an option, but patients still have some choices for COVID-19 testing in Dane County.

There are still several public testing options in Dane county, and across the state.

Public Health Madison and Dane County still has a free public testing site at their 2230 South Park Street location.

There are also around 15 other local pharmacy locations and 30 additional sites in Dane County offering COVID-19 tests.

“We now know that the vaccine, while it may protect you from getting sick, it may not protect you from spreading it,” Ken Van Horn, Dir. of Testing at PHMDC said. “So, if you engaged in a high-risk activity, like a large indoor gathering it might be prudent to get tested afterwards to make sure you’re not exposed if you didn’t have a mask on.”

Local pharmacies are still offering covid vaccines.

You can also request an at-home covid-19 testing kit through the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services (DHS) website. Click here to be rerouted to that page.

