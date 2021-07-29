Evers declares statewide emergency after overnight storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A state of emergency extending across Wisconsin has been declared following devastating storms that swept through the region overnight.

Gov. Tony Evers signed the declaration Thursday morning, noting the widespread damage, road closures, downed trees and power lines, the latter of which caused major power outages across the state. Tens of thousands of people were without electricity at varying points of the night.

“Last night’s storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” Gov. Evers said in the statement announcing the executive order. “Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today.”

The new order directs state agencies to provide assistance to affected counties. It also frees the Wisconsin National Guard to be called into duty to help civilian recovery and response efforts, if the adjutant general deems it necessary.

