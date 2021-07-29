Advertisement

Janesville Clerk-Treasurer’s Office closed until further notice

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville announced Thursday its Clerk-Treasurer’s Office will be closed until further notice.

The City did not state the reason for the closure, which became effective Thursday.

Residents who need to pay their utility bills, as well as access any application forms, can do so online.

All other offices in City Hall are open. The City explained it would give more information on when the office will reopen at a later time.

Anyone with questions can call the City Manager’s Office at (608) 755-3177.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell
National organization to honor fallen Dane Co. deputy
Woman receives COVID-19 test at PHMDC
Dane County offers COVID-19 testing as Delta variant surges
The proposed changes would combine the comprehensive plan and zoning laws into one clear rule...
Madison looks to rezone along Williamson Street, clarify building height, rules for developers
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
City of Madison, MMSD solar array project breaks ground
(WMTV)
3 Madison homes with unlocked doors burglarized