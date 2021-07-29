Janesville Clerk-Treasurer’s Office closed until further notice

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville announced Thursday its Clerk-Treasurer’s Office will be closed until further notice.

The City did not state the reason for the closure, which became effective Thursday.

Residents who need to pay their utility bills, as well as access any application forms, can do so online.

All other offices in City Hall are open. The City explained it would give more information on when the office will reopen at a later time.

Anyone with questions can call the City Manager’s Office at (608) 755-3177.

