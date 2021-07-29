Madison looks to rezone along Williamson Street, clarify building height, rules for developers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s City Planning Division is looking to simplify its zoning rules along Williamson Street.

The proposed changes would clarify rules for building height between Few and Blair Street along that stretch.

“I think it’ll provide transparency and give everyone a little bit of clarity and hopefully developers have a little bit of understanding in what can be asked for when they’re developing proposals,” Dan McAuliffe, Madison City Planner said.

If you’d like to weigh in, there’s a virtual public meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. You must register ahead of time and can do so by clicking here.

