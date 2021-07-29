Advertisement

Madison PD investigates 3 residential robberies with unlocked, open doors

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating three separate residential burglaries Thursday that all involved unlocked doors.

The first of the burglaries was around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 7100 block of New Washburn Way, according to an incident report. The victim told officers that the suspect entered the home through an open garage door and then unlocked the home’s door.

The suspect allegedly took valuables and keys from the residence.

The second incident took place around 1 a.m. Thursday morning on the 1200 block of Twinleaf Lane. MPD stated the suspect entered the home through an unlocked front door. The suspect stole valuables and the victim’s vehicle.

MPD stated the third residential robbery happened around 8:10 a.m. on the 3700 block of Karstens Drive. The victim told police that the suspect got into the home using an unlocked back door and stole personal belongings.

Anyone with information on these three burglaries should call MPD at 255-2345. Those who want to be anonymous can call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 266-6014 or leave a tip on their website.

