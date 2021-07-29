MPD: Six people arrested in two Reindahl Park weapons offenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six people were arrested Wednesday among two separate weapons violations in Reindahl Park, Madison police say.

In its report, Madison Police Dept. notes several people were involved around 6:20 a.m. in beating a victim with a wooden club.

When officers arrived, MPD stated the suspects tried to run away. Police arrested five people for multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin and resisting arrest. Authorities took all five people to the Dane County Jail.

Officials took the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In the second weapons offense, MPD states that a verbal argument turned into a physical one. A suspect had allegedly struck a victim in the face with a golf club, according to an incident report.

The victim’s mother took them to a hospital, while officers arrested the suspect. He is booked at the Dane County Jail for bail jumping and battery.

