National organization to honor fallen Dane Co. deputy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A national group that travels to pay tribute to fallen law enforcement members will honor a Dane County deputy next week who died of COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty.

“Beyond the Call of Duty, End of Watch Ride to Remember” will arrive at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center on Highway 19 in Westport.

The more than 22,000-mile ride across America chose to stop and honor Deputy Rick Treadwell, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Treadwell, who worked at the training center and was a sheriff’s deputy for nearly 25 years, died of COVID-19 in August of 2020.

Riders will be at the training center from 10 a.m. until around 11:30 a.m. and members of the public are invited to come to honor Treadwell.

The organization also honors families of law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.