New development sparks ongoing growth in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Tucked against Madison’s east side is a village that is slowly but surely starting to outgrow its reputation as just a bedroom community.

Community stakeholders and business leaders say if the last few years of growth are any indication, Cottage Grove may not stay little for long.

“You know they’re a small community, but they have their eyes on bigger and better things,” said Joe Wagner, the CEO of Greywolf Partners, Inc.

Wagner’s full-service real estate company manages, leases, and develops properties across the area. He’s had stake in Cottage Grove’s success for years.

“There’s just a shortage of land in Dane County and the bottom line is we have an incredible opportunity to grow Cottage Grove,” said Wagner.

His latest venture building the Cottage Grove’s first hotel. By late October of this year the 82-room Comfort Suites will be open to visitors.

“We think Cottage Grove can be much bigger and a destiny rather than the city you pass through on the way to Madison,” Wagner told.

Also in the works is a new business park on the northwest corner of I-94 and Highway N called North Grove Corporate Center. “It’s 130-acre park. It will be a mixed-use park. We envision some office, we envision some retail along the edges and then as you get deeper into the park we see large industrial buildings,” Wagner explained.

As opportunities for business in Cottage Grove grow, so does the demand to live there. “The residential sector has changed dramatically,” said Andrew Homburg, President of Homburg Companies Inc.

Homburg has developed residential, commercial, and industrial properties in Cottage Grove since the early 1990′s and said this area has a lot to offer for those looking to buy a home.

“Connectivity is a huge part of why we like this community, the school district, accessible government, the connectivity with both interstates converging,” said Homburg.

He’s currently working on the 5th addition to the Westlawn Estates Neighborhood and has welcomed handfuls of newcomers to town over the years.

“I believe it was 975 people when we began in ’92 and we’re pushing 8,000 today. Which is a lot of growth, but compared to some communities in Dane County it’s not as massive,” said Homburg.

Chamber of Commerce President Amy Bauer echoed Homburg’s appreciation of Cottage Grove’s location and amenities.

“It’s a short drive to Madison, it’s convenient, we’re still in Dane County, we’ve got some of the best bike trails and parks around too. It’s just a really great community,” Bauer told.

Bauer said the driving force behind all this growth are the residents who aim to keep their dollars local. “The people here are just really passionate about helping one another succeed. Through the pandemic we watched other businesses in the same field, maybe restaurants, help one another out. They don’t want to see anybody fail,” said Bauer.

Other new additions to Cottage Grove include The Miracle League of Dane County baseball field and new splash pad, both in Bakken Park, and the soon-to-be opened clubhouse at the Wisconsin Rugby Sports Complex.

