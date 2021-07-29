NWS confirms tornadoes in Jefferson Co. & Waukesha Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday afternoon the overnight storms that caused major damage throughout the state did generate a tornado in Jefferson Co.

The early morning twister touched down around 1:15 a.m. near Concord, the agency tweeted after inspecting the scene. Meteorologists are still working to determine how long and wide of a path it cut through the county.

Based on its preliminary survey of the damage, the NWS classified the tornado as an EF1.

**Prelim Survey Results**

Damage near Concord, WI (Jefferson County) has been confirmed to be a tornado, with a preliminary damage rating of EF1. The tornado occurred at approximately 1:15 AM CDT on July 29, 2021. Path length and other details still TBD. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 29, 2021

Shortly after that initial tweet, NWS meteorologists also confirmed a second tornado in Waukesha Co. Based on damage reports that one was given a preliminary EF0 rating.

The agency determined this second one was centered near the intersection of Hwy. D and Townline Road, just south of Sunset Park.

The severe weather that swept through Wisconsin, cutting a north to south path, started late Wednesday night and did not leave the state until early the next morning. In that time, the storms caused significant damage to buildings, knocked down trees and power lines, and caused multiple road closures.

Tens of thousands of people were left without power at various points in the night.

Late Thursday morning, Gov. Tony Evers issued a State of Emergency order that covered all of Wisconsin. The declaration directed state agencies to help assist with the recovery efforts and freed the Wisconsin National Guard to activate and work with civilian agencies, if necessary.

A look at some of the damage caused by last night’s severe thunderstorms in the town of Concord, in Jefferson County. pic.twitter.com/3f2o7XrBXv — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) July 29, 2021

