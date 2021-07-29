Advertisement

Packers GM says they added Cobb because Rodgers wanted him

Randall Cobb stand next to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Thursday, July...
Randall Cobb stand next to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Thursday, July 29th Training Camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay.(WBAY-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Randall Cobb can thank MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers for triggering the veteran receiver’s return to Green Bay.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was straightforward in saying that the team acquired Cobb from the Houston Texans for an undisclosed draft pick because Rodgers wanted him.

The Packers have added both Cobb and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly since opening training camp Wednesday.

Gutekunst added that the move probably wouldn’t have been possible “without Aaron adjusting his contract and kicking some money out.”

