Advertisement

Republican to block UW virus testing, vaccination rules

Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass
Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker plans to block the University of Wisconsin from instituting COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination protocols on campuses across the state.

The move from state Sen. Steve Nass comes as health officials sound warnings about the rapidly spreading, highly contagious delta variant.

Nass says he will be moving to require the university to get approval from the Legislature before enacting any virus-related regulations.

Nass co-chairs the Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee, which he says will meet next week to take up his proposal. UW officials had no immediate comment on the plans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Cottage Grove's first hotel, an 82 room Comfort Suites, prepares to open in late October of 2021
New development sparks ongoing growth in Cottage Grove
Dock on Lake Waubesa hit by storms.
Evers declares statewide emergency after overnight storms
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
La Crosse County triple homicide suspects taken into custody
More pleasant conditions will move back into the state by tomorrow. The only chance of rain...
Storms Moving Out, Pleasant Conditions Moving In