Rock Co., Dodge Co. now fall under CDC’s mask recommendations

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, people in Rock Co. and Dodge Co. are among those who should start wearing masks whenever they go to indoor public places or indoor private gatherings, according to federal guidelines released earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its revised guidelines for indoor gatherings and schools. In them, health officials advised everyone ages two and older in counties where coronavirus transmission was considered ‘significant’ or ‘high’ should wear a mask, even if they were fully vaccinated.

By the following day, when the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services issued its new guidance echoing the federal government’s recommendations, two of the state’s counties, Florence and Pepin, ranked in the ‘high’ category, while nine more, including Adams and Vernon, were classified as ‘substantial.’ In Thursday’s update, though, Adams and Vernon proved to be trending in opposite directions, with Adams being elevated to the ‘high’ category and Vernon slipping to ‘moderate.’

The latest CDC map also shows the overall number of Wisconsin counties in those top two categories nearly doubling to an even 20. Among the counties crossing the threshold into ‘substantial’ territory were both Dodge and Rock.

The state’s largest county, Milwaukee Co., turned red on the map, indicating it reached the ‘high’ status, while all four of its neighboring counties are now ‘substantial.’ In Dane Co., which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, a public health official warned during the Madison mayoral briefing Thursday that the county could find itself experience ‘substantial’ transmission by the end of the week.

NBC15 News has reached out to the health departments in Rock Co. and Dodge Co. about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in their respective counties and plan to update this story with any responses.

As it stands, no new mandates have been issued regarding masks and no official restrictions have been imposed, despite some GOP claims. Both the guidance from the CDC and DHS are recommendations as was the Public Health Madison and Dane Co. that was also issued earlier this week.

List of counties in the CDC’s High or Substantial Levels (High in Bold)

Adams Co.

Ashland Co.

Bayfield Co.

Buffalo Co.

Calumet Co.

Dodge Co.

Florence Co.

Forest Co.

Iron Co.

Milwaukee Co.

Oneida Co.

Ozaukee Co.

Pepin Co.

Price Co.

Racine Co.

Rock Co.

Sawyer Co.

Shawano Co.

Washburn Co.

Washington Co.

Waukesha Co.

Waupaca Co.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.